The 2022-23 WVU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule is Complete

The Mountaineers will participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy from November 24th-27th in Portland, Oregon. The event will be hosted by Rip City Management, LLC, to honor legendary coach Phil Knight and his contributions to the sport of college basketball. The field for the tournament includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier.

Home games will be against Mount St. Mary's (season-opener), Morehead State, Penn, Navy, UAB, Buffalo, and Stony Brook. WVU's lone non-conference road trip will be to Pitt on November 11th. The Mountaineers will make their first-ever trip to Cintas Center to face the Xavier Muskateers in this year's Big 12/Big East Battle. WVU lost the only other matchup with Xavier in the NCAA Tournament, 79-75, in 2008. In the Big 12/SEC Challenge, WVU will welcome in Auburn to the Coliseum. The two have split the first four meetings.

Nov. 7 vs Mount St. Mary's

Nov. 11 at Pitt

Nov. 15 vs Morehead State

Nov. 18 Penn

*Nov. 24 Phil Knight Legacy

*Nov. 25 Phil Knight Legacy

*Nov. 27 Phil Knight Legacy

Dec. 3 at Xavier (Big 12-Big East Battle)

Dec. 7 vs Navy

Dec. 10 vs UAB

Dec. 18 vs Buffalo

Dec. 22 vs Stony Brook

Jan. 28 vs Auburn (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

* - First round matchups are not announced for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The following are other teams in the field: Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, and Xavier.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.