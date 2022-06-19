Skip to main content

The 2022-23 WVU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule is Complete

The Mountaineer basketball schedule is partially set for next season.

The Mountaineers will participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy from November 24th-27th in Portland, Oregon. The event will be hosted by Rip City Management, LLC, to honor legendary coach Phil Knight and his contributions to the sport of college basketball. The field for the tournament includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier.

Home games will be against Mount St. Mary's (season-opener), Morehead State, Penn, Navy, UAB, Buffalo, and Stony Brook. WVU's lone non-conference road trip will be to Pitt on November 11th. The Mountaineers will make their first-ever trip to Cintas Center to face the Xavier Muskateers in this year's Big 12/Big East Battle. WVU lost the only other matchup with Xavier in the NCAA Tournament, 79-75, in 2008. In the Big 12/SEC Challenge, WVU will welcome in Auburn to the Coliseum. The two have split the first four meetings.

Nov. 7 vs Mount St. Mary's 

Nov. 11 at Pitt

Nov. 15 vs Morehead State 

Nov. 18 Penn

*Nov. 24 Phil Knight Legacy  

*Nov. 25 Phil Knight Legacy 

*Nov. 27 Phil Knight Legacy 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dec. 3 at Xavier (Big 12-Big East Battle)

Dec. 7 vs Navy 

Dec. 10 vs UAB 

Dec. 18 vs Buffalo

Dec. 22 vs Stony Brook

Jan. 28 vs Auburn (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

* - First round matchups are not announced for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The following are other teams in the field: Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, and Xavier.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

WVU baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Adds Experienced Pitcher Through Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan23 minutes ago
Zeiqui Lawton
Big 12

Hot Clicks: A Key Month for Neal Brown, Momentum in Recruiting,+ MORE

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_14117967_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Projecting the 2022-23 WVU Basketball Starting 5

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 3.17.59 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Justin Benton

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 3.50.42 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Picks Up Massive Commitment from 2023 Defensive Lineman

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 6.43.09 PM
Recruiting

Jahiem White's Road to WVU: The Early Days

By Jahiem WhiteJun 17, 2022
WVU Baseball
Baseball

WVU Baseball Lands Tulane Transfer

By Schuyler CallihanJun 17, 2022
Jul 1, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz Tanner McGrew (29) drives to the hoop against Memphis Grizzlies Yuta Watanabe (18) in the third quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Basketball

Tanner McGrew Talks TBT, Best Virginia With Media

By Jakob JanoskiJun 17, 2022