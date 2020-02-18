The Basketball Tournament to Hold Regional In Charleston

The Basketball Tournament will be coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in 2020. Charleston was named a regional host for the opening round of the tournament, joining Columbus, Jackson, Las Vegas, Syracuse, Washington D.C., Wichita and Polk State College in Florida.

Last year, several former Mountaineers came together to create the "Best Virginia" team with players stemming from the 2010 Final Four team and members of the "Press Virginia" era. In the opening round they defeated a team that was comprised of Old Dominion alums, but were eliminated in the second round by Overseas Elite, which has dominated the tournament since its inception and is arguably the best team each year.

With the opening round heading to Charleston, Mountaineer fans will get to pack the arena and cheer on the "all-star" Mountaineer team as they look to make a deeper run at the cash prize tournament.

The Charleston regional will be held from July 24th-26th, with tickets already on sale!