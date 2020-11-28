SI.com
MountaineerMaven
The Day After: Thoughts on West Virginia's Win Over Western Kentucky

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia took care of business out in Sioux Falls, South Dakota by going 3-0 and winning the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship over Western Kentucky. None of the three wins were pretty, but nonetheless they came away victorious in all three games. Below are three takeaways from yesterday's win.

Helpside defense still a problem after three games

I figured that maybe it was just it being the first couple games of the season as to why the miscommunication on defense was so poor and that still could be the case, but it's a problem that certainly needs addressed. Guys are rotating way too late, not staying attached to their man's hip and are getting absolutely bullied in the screen game which should never happen with a group that has this much experience under their belt. The backdoor cuts are a real hole in West Virginia's defense and if they don't figure out how to take that away come Wednesday, Gonzaga will do just about anything they want offensively. 

Offense must run through Culver

I said it yesterday and I'll say it again today - Derek Culver is the more polished product of the two bigs that West Virginia has. He knows how to use his body underneath, maneuver in the paint and does really well finishing around the rim. These are all things that Oscar Tshiebwe must improve on if he wants to head to the NBA after this season. If not, he'll be right back in Morgantown. In the first game against South Dakota State, the Mountaineers took 32 threes and only made eight of them. They went 6 of 16 vs VCU and 5 of 12 vs Western Kentucky. They need to live in that neighborhood of 10-15 three-point attempts and not go much over that. When they do, they will struggle. Culver and Tshiebwe are too good to not want to play bully ball.

Gabe looks really comfortable

Both Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver picked up two fouls in the first half and Bob Huggins had to turn to Gabe Osabuohien early and boy, did he produce. He finished with eight points, eight rebounds, five assists, one block, and drew two charges. He was the defensive sparkplug off the bench a year ago and it's looking like he will be exactly that in 2020-21, but even better.

