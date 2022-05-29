'The Doors Are Still Open' for Rodney Gallagher to Play Basketball at WVU

This past Wednesday, the West Virginia football staff landed one of its top targets in the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of Uniontown, PA wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.

Gallagher chose the Mountaineers over the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pitt, Penn State, Texas, and Virginia Tech.

Immediately upon committing, Gallagher told Mountaineers Now that he just "knew" it was time to end his recruitment and move up his decision date. "I just knew where home was and I just wanted to tell the coaching staff that I was coming. Plus, I didn't want to waste the other schools' time when I knew where I was going," Gallagher told Mountaineers Now. "They've been showing me love since my freshman year. I have a great relationship with the whole staff, especially coach [Dontae] Wright - he's a good dude. It just felt like the best fit for me."

Just a few days after committing, Gallagher joined Adam Crowley on 93.7 The Fan to discuss his decision. An interesting tidbit that came from that interview is that there is still a possibility that he could play basketball for the Mountaineers as well.

“West Virginia was actually knocking a lot too. Coach Huggins is a great dude. They told me that the doors are still open if I ever decide to want to play basketball again down there," Gallagher said. “Neal Brown was all for it and Coach Huggins was all for it. And they still are if I ever want to do that again.”

Back in December, Gallagher made the decision to solely focus on football in college. However, now that the talented two-sport athlete has found a school that welcomes him to play both, it could lead to Gallagher changing his mind and playing basketball as well.

Last June, Gallagher told Mountaineers Now that being able to play both was one reason why West Virginia stuck out.

"It's a great opportunity to have to be able to possibly play for a school that offered me for both sports," Gallagher stated. "It’s a great program that has had a lot of success over the years and Coach Huggins is a great coach."

This past season, Gallagher averaged 18.6 points per game. For his career, he averages 18.9 points, 5.4 assists, and five rebounds.

