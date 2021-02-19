Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

The NCAA Announces Limited Spectators for March Madness

The NCAA reveals they will allow a limited number of fans to attend March Madness
Author:
Publish date:

In conjunction with state and local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announced they will allow a limited number of spectators to attend the Division I mens' basketball tournament, reducing capacity to 25%.

USATSI_12498920_168388579_lowres

The event capacity will include all participants, essential staff and family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches and a reduced number of fans. All attendees must wear face coverings and physically distance during the event. Thorough cleaning, disinfecting and safety measures will be a priority in all venues.

“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert in a release by the NCAA. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”

The NCAA previously announced it will stage the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

“This year’s tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won’t be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.”

“The number one priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline. “We have been in regular conversations with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group and local health officials to make sure we have the right protocols in place to provide a safe environment. Additionally, IU Health is providing critical testing and monitoring services enabling us to safely conduct the tournament.”

The tournament will be hosted by Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, and Purdue, which are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations. The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside the venue.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI Twitter - @SI_WVU

Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins looks on before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Huggins Named to Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Watch List

USATSI_12498920_168388579_lowres
Basketball

The NCAA Announces Limited Spectators for March Madness

Jan 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with assistant coach Larry Harrison after being defeated by the Florida Gators at WVU Coliseum
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas, Scheduling and More

WVU Golf coach Sean Covich
noncategorized

Mountaineers Back in Action at Seminole Intercollegiate

Austin Davis
Baseball

West Virginia heads to the State of Georgia for Season-Opening Series

Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU Pitcher Michael Grove Receives Invite to Spring Training with the Dodgers

Madison Jeffrey
Baseball

Two Mountaineers Named Top 50 Relief Pitchers by D1Baseball

huggins:carey collage
Basketball

WVU Men's and Women's Basketball are Members of Exclusive Club in 2020-21 Season