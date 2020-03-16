Three Bold Predictions for WVU Basketball in 2020-21

The 2019-20 college basketball season came to an abrupt end as no Power Five conference tournaments were able to be completed and the NCAA tournament was canceled amid the spread of COVID-19. Despite the season coming to an unexpected end, there are plenty of things to be excited about for next season. Today, we take a look at three bold predictions for the Mountaineers in 2020-21.

1. Oscar Tshiebwe earns Big 12 Player of the Year honors

After a rather impressive freshman campaign, expect Tshiebwe to take a huge step in his development in year two under Bob Huggins. In 31 games, he averaged 11.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game. On five separate occasions, Tshiebwe collected 15 or more rebounds, with a career high 18 vs Wichita State. With one year under his belt, he will be prepared for what to expect and will produce not only at a more consistent rate, but should be who the team runs its offense through. No doubt that he will average a double-double next season.

2. West Virginia gets back to the Big 12 championship game

The Mountaineers have reached the Big 12 championship game three out of the last four seasons and have made the semifinals four consecutive years. There's no doubt Bob Huggins knows how to win games in Kansas City and with a more experienced team, expect them to return to the championship game vs Kansas. It's extremely early to tell how good Kansas will be, but it will be a home court feel for the Jayhawks, which is why I have them cutting down the nets.

3. West Virginia reaches Elite Eight

There's no NCAA tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but West Virginia will make up for the now two-year absence with a deep run and reaching the Elite Eight. Sophomore guard Deuce McBride will catch fire and lead the Mountaineers one game shy of a Final Four appearance.

What are your three bold predictions for West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

