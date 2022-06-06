OFFICIAL: Three Transfers Enroll at WVU

Monday morning the West Virginia Mountaineers officially welcomed Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and JUCO transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. (Moberly Area College) as they have enrolled at the university and are on campus for offseason workouts.

After starting his career at Saint Louis, Bell went down to Moberly to refine his game where he would become one of the best rebounders in the country. He finished the season as the third-best offensive rebounder in JUCO (146 rebounds) and 11th in total rebounds.

Bell has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mitchell, a Pittsburgh native, got his start at UMass where he spent two seasons before transferring to Texas. Last season at Texas, Mitchell started 17 of 24 games played, averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He shot 47.8 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the free-throw line. Mitchell had a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds at Seton Hall. He had double figures in nine games.

Mitchell will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Stevenson averaged 11.6 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field, including 33.3% from three-point range to go with 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Gamecocks after transferring from Washington where he averaged 9.3 points per game. The 6'4" guard spent his first two seasons at Wichita State. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Stevenson has one year of eligibility remaining.

