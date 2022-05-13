Skip to main content

BREAKING: Tre Mitchell Transfers to West Virginia

Bob Huggins lands another through the portal

Friday morning, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins announced that former Texas forward Tre Mitchell has transferred and signed to the program.

Mitchell, a Pittsburgh native, got his start at UMass where he spent two seasons before transferring to Texas. Last season at Texas, Mitchell started 17 of 24 games played, averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He shot 47.8 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. Mitchell had a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds at Seton Hall. He had double figures in nine games.

“Tre gives us a much-needed presence inside who we can throw the ball to,” Huggins said in a statement released by the team. “He is a big-time Power 5 starter who is extremely experienced. Tre can score and rebound the basketball, and we are excited to get him here.”

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

