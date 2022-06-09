Skip to main content

Two Additional Pre-Draft Workouts are set for Osabuohien

West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien continues to display his talents for NBA franchises

West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien is out to prove he can play his brand of basketball at the highest level. The two-time Big 12 Conference All-Defensive team selection has scheduled pre-draft workouts with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks according to Quinton Mayo of BetMGM. 

Osabuohien worked out with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and has also recently attended a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets. 

Feb 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.

Feb 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Toronto, Ontario, native spent three seasons at West Virginia after two years with Arkansas. During his time as a Mountaineer, he excelled on the defensive end, most notably sliding in to draw a charge or corral the opposition into the corner into a trap, excelling at his craft and earning 2022 Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year. 

He averaged 3.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 rebounds as a Mountaineer. 

