Skip to main content

BREAKING: Two WVU Starters Enter Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose a pair of players to the portal.

After a losing season in 2021-22, the West Virginia basketball roster will look much different rolling into next fall. Not only because seven seniors are set to graduate, but the Mountaineers will likely see a few players leave the program and look to play elsewhere.

Wednesday afternoon, redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell and redshirt sophomore wing Jalen Bridges entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Mountaineers Now.

Cottrell suffered an Achilles injury in his true freshman season which sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He was inserted into the starting lineup this year, but it took him a while to move around comfortable and regain his confidence. As the season moved along, Cottrell began to play better and was improving in all areas of his game. He ended the season averaging 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Huggins consistently called Cottrell the most skilled big man they had on the roster, mainly due to his ability to step out and knock down threes and mid-range jumpers on occasion. Unfortunately, Cottrell didn't bring enough physicality inside and was oftentimes overwhelmed in the paint.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 33 games, Bridges averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Although he had a few big games here and there, the expectation was that he would develop into a third scorer for the Mountaineers alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Basketball

Bob Huggins Joins CBS as Studio Analyst

By Christopher Hall31 minutes ago
West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Mike Carey reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
WVU Womens Basketball

Mike Carey Retires

By Christopher Hall47 minutes ago
E4r-xlcXMAM-UtK
Recruiting

Top 2023 DL Target Includes WVU in Top Interests, Schedules Official Visit

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
IMG_9786
Baseball

Mountaineers Fall Short Against Blue Devils

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
USATSI_16921915_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: WVU Starting CB Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17157036_168388579_lowres
Football

Names to Watch in Transfer Portal for WVU

By Schuyler CallihanMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17298540_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

OFFICIAL: Mark Glowinski Inks with New Team

By Schuyler CallihanMar 14, 2022
West Virginia head coach Mike Carey
WVU Womens Basketball

WVU Declines WNIT Invite

By Christopher HallMar 14, 2022