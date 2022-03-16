BREAKING: Two WVU Starters Enter Transfer Portal

After a losing season in 2021-22, the West Virginia basketball roster will look much different rolling into next fall. Not only because seven seniors are set to graduate, but the Mountaineers will likely see a few players leave the program and look to play elsewhere.

Wednesday afternoon, redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell and redshirt sophomore wing Jalen Bridges entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Mountaineers Now.

Cottrell suffered an Achilles injury in his true freshman season which sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He was inserted into the starting lineup this year, but it took him a while to move around comfortable and regain his confidence. As the season moved along, Cottrell began to play better and was improving in all areas of his game. He ended the season averaging 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Huggins consistently called Cottrell the most skilled big man they had on the roster, mainly due to his ability to step out and knock down threes and mid-range jumpers on occasion. Unfortunately, Cottrell didn't bring enough physicality inside and was oftentimes overwhelmed in the paint.

In 33 games, Bridges averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Although he had a few big games here and there, the expectation was that he would develop into a third scorer for the Mountaineers alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil.

