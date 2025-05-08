Updated WVU Basketball Depth Chart + Remaining Needs
Ross Hodge and his staff have been actively building a roster that lost every single player from last years team. They have already received commitments from eight transfers and two high school players. The newest additions being Morris Ugusuk (South Carolina) and Jayden Forsythe (High School).
Let us take a look at where all these new pieces fit in for Ross Hodge.
PG: Jasper Floyd
Point Guard is the second biggest remaining need on the roster. WVU can trust Jasper Floyd to play good minutes and maybe even start, but he is currently the only true point guard committed to the Mountaineers.
SG: Morris Ugusuk, Honor Huff, Jayden Forsythe
I know what you're thinking, "Honor Huff not starting?" I think he will play 25 to 30 minutes per game, but is better suited for the sixth man spark plug role. Ugusuk is a pure spot up shooter which fits in the starting lineup, and Huff is a traditional combo guard who can generate his own offense. Forsythe is also a spot up shooter and will receive spot minutes. This position does not require any additions.
SF: Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas
Eaglestaff figures to West Virginia's star player, and I predict he will lead the Mountaineers in scoring this upcoming season. Chance Moore will bring toughness and defense off the bench. I think they could be done at this position as well.
PF: Brenen Lorient, Jackson Fields
Lorient is a long two-way player that'll cause chaos all season for West Virginia. Jackson Fields can be a stretch four and be a tough rebounder. Both players will play healthy minutes this season. I could see Hodge wanting to add a younger player here.
C: Harlan Obioha
Center is the biggest remaining need on the roster, and it might not be close. Obioha is a solid piece, but he only played around 20 minutes per game for UNC Wilmington. WVU needs two more playable centers on this roster.
