Rapid Takeaways Following West Virginia's Dominance of Coppin State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) collected their seventh win of the season after dismantling the Coppin State Eagles (2-8) Wednesday night 91-49.

Continue to attack the rim Chance

Chance Moore made an immediate and undeniable impact the moment he checked into the game, wasting no time establishing himself as a force around the rim. In just his first eight minutes on the floor, the senior poured in 11 points, all coming from aggressive, downhill attacks. Whether it was slicing through the lane for tough layups or rising above defenders for powerful dunks, Moore set the tone with his physicality and assertiveness. His relentless pressure on the paint also earned him trips to the free-throw line, further rewarding his effort.

That same mindset carried into the second half, where Moore delivered another quick burst of offense, posting a five-point spurt that helped stabilize West Virginia’s scoring. He finished the night with 17 points, showcasing the kind of veteran presence, energy, and efficiency that can shift momentum and anchor the Mountaineers’ bench production moving forward.

Shoot Huff Shoot

Honor Huff’s shooting surge has quickly become one of West Virginia’s most reliable offensive weapons, and Wednesday night was another reminder of how dangerous he is when he finds a rhythm.

After knocking down five threes against Coppin State to finish with 17 points, Huff now sits at 31 made threes on the season, shooting at a clip of 42% from beyond the arc — a mark that places him among the most efficient perimeter threats in the conference.

The coaching staff has continued to scheme sets that free him off screens, in transition, and in drive-and-kick action, and Huff has rewarded that trust by staying consistent and confident with his shot. His impact goes well beyond the box score too. Defenses are now forced to chase him tighter around the perimeter, often sending extra attention his way, which is opening cleaner driving lanes and kick-out looks for the rest of the Mountaineer offense.

At home, the defense is tough

This marked the sixth, out of seven home games, the Mountaineers held its opponent to under 40% shooting from the field. Coppin State’s 31.5% shooting from the floor is the lowest by a WVU opponent this season and the Eagles’ 49 total points was the third time the Mountaineers held their opponent under 50 points.

