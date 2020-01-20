Vegas Insider: West Virginia Big Favorites vs Texas

Not even a full two days since being obliterated by the Kansas State Wildcats, the Mountaineers (14-3) will hit the court once again tonight as they host 12-5 Texas.

There were not many positives from Saturday's game and head coach Bob Huggins warned the team to not look past the pesky cats. "Who would have known they'd be desperate? I tried to tell him, I guess I didn't do a good job of convincing them," Huggins said in his post game presser.

Looking past Big 12 teams will get you beat just about every time, but one thing that can't happen is one loss beating you twice. With a quick turnaround, that could very well happen if the Mountaineers put Saturday's game in the past.

So far this season, the Mountaineers are 2-0 coming off of losses, but are facing a tough defensive opponent in Texas. An interesting stat that our friend Josh Whitt of Unreasonable Doubt shared with us is that Texas is 12-0 when forcing 11 or more turnovers and 0-5 when forcing less than 11. There has only been one game this season where West Virginia committed fewer than 11 turnovers. Turnovers have plagued the Mountaineers throughout the season, which hurts a struggling scoring offense furthermore. West Virginia turned it over 18 times on Saturday against K-State, 16 times in the loss to Kansas and 22 times in the first loss of the season to St. John's.

Despite Saturday's showing, VegasInsider.com has pegged West Virginia as nine point favorites in tonight's matchup vs the Longhorns. Below is the tale of the tape in tonight's game.

PPG: WVU (71.8), TEX (66.5)

Scoring Defense: WVU (60.7), TEX (61.2)

Free Throw %: WVU (64.4%), TEX (63.9%)

FG %: WVU (43.5%), TEX (43.8%)

3-FG%: WVU (30.1%), TEX (33.9)

Rebounds: WVU (41.2), TEX (33.8)

