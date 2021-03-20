Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia vs Syracuse

It was late into the night/early into the morning when West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was FINALLY able to celebrate his long-anticipated 900th win.

The Mountaineers defeated No. 14 seed Morehead State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and will be taking on No. 11 seed Syracuse in the round of 32 on Sunday.

The Orange breezed through their first-round game against No. 6 San Diego State by a 78-62 score. Jim Boeheim's son, Buddy, went for 30 points while shooting 11/15 from the field and 7/10 from three-point land.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened the Mountaineers as 3.5-point favorites with the total sitting at 147.

West Virginia has lost five straight against Syracuse with the last meeting coming in 2012 which was a 63-61 defeat in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse leads the all-time series 34-16 over the Mountaineers.

