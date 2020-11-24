Vegas Releases Odds on West Virginia vs South Dakota State

College basketball season is finally here after a long, anticipated wait. The West Virginia Mountaineers are projected to finish third in the Big 12 Conference behind only Baylor and Kansas and are a team that many around the college basketball landscape believe can make a deep run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia opens their season Wednesday night at 7 p.m. vs the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened West Virginia as a nine point favorite with the over/under total set at 148.5.

South Dakota State is coming off a 22-10 season in which they finished tied atop the Summit League along with cross state rival, North Dakota State at 13-3. The Mountaineers finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-10 (9-9) record and finished 6th in the Big 12 Conference.

