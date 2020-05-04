WATCH: Alex Ruoff & Sean McNeil Take Over WVU Twitter with Video Chat

During the times of COVID-19, people across the globe are constantly searching for things to do and ways to receive entertainment. For Mountaineer fans, they have been fortunate that the WVU Athletic Department has done a tremendous job of putting things together.

Last month, WVU Football hosted a virtual alumni spring game culminating some of the greatest moments in Mountaineer football history. The football team has also put together some quick one on one videos with current players to bring the fans closer to the team during these unprecedented times.

Now, the men's basketball team is beginning to do some similar things as they were able to get former West Virginia star Alex Ruoff and current Mountaineer Sean McNeil on to do a video chat with each other.

This was a pretty neat thing to see. Both guys talked about their time at West Virginia, similarities in their game and what they are doing to stay in shape while in quarantine.

This video chat made me think: Will McNeil eventually pass Ruoff in career three-point percentage by the time his time is up in Morgantown? Despite having a subpar first season as a Mountaineer, McNeil has the potential to really pop in 2020-21. Bob Huggins loves his game and has said repeatedly "every time he shoots it, you think it's going in."

What do you think? Can McNeil pass Ruoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

