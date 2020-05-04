MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WATCH: Alex Ruoff & Sean McNeil Take Over WVU Twitter with Video Chat

Schuyler Callihan

During the times of COVID-19, people across the globe are constantly searching for things to do and ways to receive entertainment. For Mountaineer fans, they have been fortunate that the WVU Athletic Department has done a tremendous job of putting things together.

Last month, WVU Football hosted a virtual alumni spring game culminating some of the greatest moments in Mountaineer football history. The football team has also put together some quick one on one videos with current players to bring the fans closer to the team during these unprecedented times.

Now, the men's basketball team is beginning to do some similar things as they were able to get former West Virginia star Alex Ruoff and current Mountaineer Sean McNeil on to do a video chat with each other.

This was a pretty neat thing to see. Both guys talked about their time at West Virginia, similarities in their game and what they are doing to stay in shape while in quarantine.

This video chat made me think: Will McNeil eventually pass Ruoff in career three-point percentage by the time his time is up in Morgantown? Despite having a subpar first season as a Mountaineer, McNeil has the potential to really pop in 2020-21. Bob Huggins loves his game and has said repeatedly "every time he shoots it, you think it's going in."

What do you think? Can McNeil pass Ruoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
hokieHater
hokieHater

He will def be better in his 2nd season and I really like his form. However its he is active enough to pass Alex. AR was a very spec player that I'd put up there with Mike G. and those guys.

Mahalo
Mahalo

I don't care who scores just as long as WVU wins. Start hitting baskets from the outside and that opens the middle up and our bigs will dominate.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia's Odds to Win 2021 National Championship

Bob Huggins has a loaded squad for the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Eerful

Can Keith Washington Make the Saints' 53-Man Roster?

Former Mountaineer corner Keith Washington signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Anthony G. Halkias

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 10 Brandon Yates

West Virginia will have a young, promising athlete at tackle this fall

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for Top In-State 2021 Defensive End

Things are getting narrowed down for one of West Virginia's top recruits

Schuyler Callihan

Geno Smith's Saga with Rex Ryan Stalled His NFL Career

Rex Ryan ruined the former Mountaineer's career in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia Misses Out on Final 5 for Top 2021 Receiver

The Mountaineers shockingly miss out on talented receiver

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Greats "Paying it Forward"

Former Mountaineers have been paying visits to position groups and Neal Brown thanked them for "paying it forward"

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: 2021 Corner Includes West Virginia in Top 5

West Virginia is in the mix for one of the top defensive players in Pennsylvania

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Defensive Depth Chart Projections

A way-too-early look at how the Mountaineers will look on offense

Schuyler Callihan

Huggins Hints at Return of Full-Court Press for West Virginia in 2020

In a recent Interview with Tony Caridi, Bob Huggins Commented on a Possible Return to the Full-Court Press in 2020

Zach Campbell

by

Mmaker2