WATCH: Bell, Stevenson and Mitchell Buffalo Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) defeated the Buffalo Bulls (5-6) 96-78 Sunday evening.

Senior guard Erik Stevenson produced a game-high 22 points, while senior forward posted double double, hitting a career-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and senior forward Tre Mitchell put 17 points.

The trio met with the media following the win and discussed team defense, offensive efficiency, preparing for Big 12 Conference play and more.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly