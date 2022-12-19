Skip to main content

WATCH: Bell, Stevenson and Mitchell Buffalo Postgame

West Virginia forwards Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell Jr. along with guard Erik Stevenson sat with the media following the Mountaineers' win

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) defeated the Buffalo Bulls (5-6) 96-78 Sunday evening. 

Senior guard Erik Stevenson produced a game-high 22 points, while senior forward posted double double, hitting a career-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and senior forward Tre Mitchell put 17 points. 

The trio met with the media following the win and discussed team defense, offensive efficiency, preparing for Big 12 Conference play and more. 

WATCH: Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame

