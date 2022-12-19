WATCH: Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) defeated the Buffalo Bulls (5-6) 96-78 Sunday evening.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game and discussed the injury to senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., gave his thoughts on the win, Jimmy Bell Jr.'s career night and more.

WATCH: Bell, Stevenson and Mitchell Buffalo Postgame

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly