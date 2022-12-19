Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chats about the Mountaineers' win, Jimmy Bell Jr.'s big night and more.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) defeated the Buffalo Bulls (5-6) 96-78 Sunday evening. 

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game and discussed the injury to senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., gave his thoughts on the win, Jimmy Bell Jr.'s career night and more. 

WATCH: Bell, Stevenson and Mitchell Buffalo Postgame

