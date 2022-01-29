WATCH: Bob Huggins Arkansas Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to the Razorbacks

The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the Arkansas Razorback Saturday afternoon 77-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had a different tone following the loss, stating he was extremely proud of this group for not quitting after trailing by as many as 19 in the game.

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

