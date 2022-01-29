WATCH: Bob Huggins Arkansas Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to the Razorbacks
The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the Arkansas Razorback Saturday afternoon 77-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had a different tone following the loss, stating he was extremely proud of this group for not quitting after trailing by as many as 19 in the game.
