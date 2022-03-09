Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Big 12 Tourney Preview

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gives some insight on Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) face the Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12) Wednesday night at 7:00 pm to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament on ESPNU. 

Head coach Bob Huggins preview Kansas State, reviews the season, the Mountaineers' shortcomings, player's success and more. 

