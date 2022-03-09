WATCH: Bob Huggins Big 12 Tourney Preview

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gives some insight on Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) face the Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12) Wednesday night at 7:00 pm to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament on ESPNU.

Head coach Bob Huggins preview Kansas State, reviews the season, the Mountaineers' shortcomings, player's success and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly