WATCH: Bob Huggins Ejected in 1st Half vs Kansas

The Mountaineer head coach will be watching the rest of this game from the locker room.

Not even a full ten minutes into the game, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was ejected for arguing with official Doug Sirmons. Taz Sherman was fouled twice on the same play and the whistle did not blow. Sherman voiced his displeasure and received a technical and Huggins came to his defense and quickly got tossed. Honestly, probably a little too quick of a hook from Sirmons.

At the time of Huggins' ejection, West Virginia trailed 19-4. Associate head coach Larry Harrison will take over as the acting head coach for the remainder of the game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.