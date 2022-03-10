Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Ejected in 1st Half vs Kansas

The Mountaineer head coach will be watching the rest of this game from the locker room.

Not even a full ten minutes into the game, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was ejected for arguing with official Doug Sirmons. Taz Sherman was fouled twice on the same play and the whistle did not blow. Sherman voiced his displeasure and received a technical and Huggins came to his defense and quickly got tossed. Honestly, probably a little too quick of a hook from Sirmons.

At the time of Huggins' ejection, West Virginia trailed 19-4. Associate head coach Larry Harrison will take over as the acting head coach for the remainder of the game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17862586_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bruce Weber Resigns from Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-19T111052.085
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_17197860_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia is 'In the Mix' for Former Georgia QB JT Daniels

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_17727143_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17726145_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17726185_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) attempts a free throw in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Huggins, Curry, McNeil, Sherman Kansas State Postgame

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago