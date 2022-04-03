Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Gets the Call from the Hall of Fame

West Virginia's own set to be honored in Springfield this fall.

Saturday afternoon, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame officially announced that West Virginia men's basketball coach, Bob Huggins, will be inducted in the class of 2022. 

The Hall of Fame will induct the 13 honorees on September 9th-10th in Springfield, Massachusetts. Saturday evening, the WVU Basketball Twitter account posted a video of Huggins receiving word that he will be enshrined. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Garrett Greene
Football

Greene Impresses, Marchiol was 'Feast & Famine' in Saturday's Scrimmage

By Schuyler Callihan45 seconds ago
Nicco Marchiol
Football

Photo Gallery: Spring Practice Day 6

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
IMG_9923
Baseball

Mountaineers Drop Game 2 to No. 12 Horned Frogs

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
Spring Practice 2022 OL/DL
Football

Quick Hits: Outsiders Impacting Transfer Decisions, QBs, Replacing Mesidor

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Kaden Prather
Football

Brown Lists Standouts from Spring Practice No. 6

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 6
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 6

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-04-02T061342.718
Basketball

Final Four Score Predictions

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) sacks TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Akheem Mesidor Immediately Receiving Interest in Transfer Portal

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022