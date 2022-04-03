WATCH: Bob Huggins Gets the Call from the Hall of Fame

West Virginia's own set to be honored in Springfield this fall.

Saturday afternoon, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame officially announced that West Virginia men's basketball coach, Bob Huggins, will be inducted in the class of 2022.

The Hall of Fame will induct the 13 honorees on September 9th-10th in Springfield, Massachusetts. Saturday evening, the WVU Basketball Twitter account posted a video of Huggins receiving word that he will be enshrined.

