WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins Kansas postgame press conference
The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 76-62 Saturday night.
Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the team's poor shooting, defensive miscues and more.
WATCH: Toussaint, Okonkwo Kansas Postgame
