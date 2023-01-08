Skip to main content

WATCH: Toussaint, Okonkwo Kansas Postgame

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint and forward James Okonkwo Kansas postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 76-62 Saturday night. 

Guard Joe Toussaint and forward James Okonkwo sat with the media to discuss the loss to the Jayhawks.

Toussaint finished the game with eight points, five assists and four rebounds, and Okonkwo grabbed six rebounds and chipped in four rebounds. 

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_18997573_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 10.58.44 AM
Football

BREAKING: WVU Lands Transfer from Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19711555_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

The Path for Geno Smith & Seattle to Make the Playoffs

By Schuyler Callihan
Lanell Carr
Football

Former WVU DE Lanell Carr Transfers to Big Ten School

By Schuyler Callihan
bin-wahad-mumu-70473-3
Football

Ex WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Finds a New Home

By Schuyler Callihan
Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (14)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Kansas Chalks Up a Big Win at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19745258_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan