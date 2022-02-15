Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas State Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8) finished its two-game road trip winless after falling to the Kansas State Wildcats (13-11, 5-7) 78-73 Monday night. 

GameSummaryBB-2-14-2022

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following game to discuss the loss to the Wildcats, WVU's 10-minute scoring drought, the team's effort and more. 

