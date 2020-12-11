WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | North Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 5-1 Friday evening with a 62-50 win over the North Texas Mean Green.

The first half was extremely sloppy by both teams as points came at a premium. North Texas turned the ball over nine straight times, yet West Virginia couldn't create much separation due to missing easy looks on the offensive end. The Mountaineers found their footing at the start of the 2nd half, opening up with an 18-0 run in the first seven minutes. North Texas continued to hang around, but couldn't keep within striking distance down the stretch.

Following the game, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about the team's win. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

The Mountaineers will be back in action this Sunday at 1 p.m. to play host to 19th ranked Richmond.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.