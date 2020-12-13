Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Richmond

WVU head coach Bob Huggins talks about the team's win over No. 19 Richmond
Author:
Publish date:

For the second time in three days, the West Virginia Mountaineers notched a win. Today's 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond was the team's first win over a ranked team this season.

Following the game, head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about today's win. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Taz Sherman
Basketball

West Virginia Makes Statement With Blowout Win Over No. 19 Richmond

07-Huggins-Bob
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Richmond

Matthews
Basketball

Mountaineers Crush Spiders in Top 20 Showdown

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) makes a move in the lane during the second half against the Rhode Island Rams at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Richmond

Oscar
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 11 West Virginia vs No. 19 Richmond

Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Richmond

USATSI_15080854_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Tony Fields II to Enter 2021 NFL Draft, Skip Bowl Game

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) celebrates after basket during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Mountaineers Grateful for Every Opportunity to Play in Chaotic Season

USATSI_14060630_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Is Determined To Piece Together A Full Schedule