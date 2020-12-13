WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Richmond

For the second time in three days, the West Virginia Mountaineers notched a win. Today's 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond was the team's first win over a ranked team this season.

Following the game, head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about today's win. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

