WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Arkansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. West Virginia is 2-6 all-time in the event. The two programs have only met once in their storied history with the Razorbacks taking the meeting 71-64.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday. He discussed the upcoming matchup with Arkansas, forward Gabe Osabuohien, and shares his last experience in Arkansas that involves former President Bill Clinton.

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures to players against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

