WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Arkansas
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the Razorbacks
The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. West Virginia is 2-6 all-time in the event. The two programs have only met once in their storied history with the Razorbacks taking the meeting 71-64.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday. He discussed the upcoming matchup with Arkansas, forward Gabe Osabuohien, and shares his last experience in Arkansas that involves former President Bill Clinton.
Read More
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly