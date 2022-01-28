Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Arkansas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the Razorbacks

The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. West Virginia is 2-6 all-time in the event. The two programs have only met once in their storied history with the Razorbacks taking the meeting 71-64. 

SeasonSummary_2022-BB-Ark-GM1

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday. He discussed the upcoming matchup with Arkansas, forward Gabe Osabuohien, and shares his last experience in Arkansas that involves former President Bill Clinton. 

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures to players against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures to players against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures to players against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Arkansas

1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and graduate assistant Juwan Staten walk off the floor after the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum
Basketball

Former WVU Guard Juwan Staten Sticks Up for Struggling 'Eers

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17569502_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia is Officially in Trouble

Jan 27, 2022
Austin Davis
Baseball

Watters and Davis Named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Jan 27, 2022
WVU Baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Picked 8th in the 2022 Big 12 Preseason Standings

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17168843_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Foreshadowing Departures? 'We've Had Attitudes Creep In'

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17569023_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Comments on Loss to Oklahoma

Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners guard Bijan Cortes (14) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Sooners Hand Mountaineers Fourth-Straight Loss

Jan 26, 2022