WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3) welcome the Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3) to the WVU Coliseum Wednesday night with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Tuesday afternoon to give some insight on the Bears and discussed forward Jimmy Bell's progression since arriving last summer, recent offensive struggles and more.

WATCH: Jimmy Bell Jr. Talks the Physicality of the Big 12, Getting Back in the Win Column and more

