WATCH: Jimmy Bell Jr. Talks the Physicality of the Big 12, Getting Back in the Win Column and more

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3) welcome the Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3) to the WVU Coliseum Wednesday night with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Forward Jimmy Bell Jr. sat with the media Tuesday afternoon and talked about adjusting to the physicality of the Big 12 Conference, getting the Mountaineers back in the win column and more.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Baylor

