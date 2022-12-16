WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Buffalo
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chats with the media before the Mountaineers get back to action on Sunday
The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Buffalo Bulls Sunday evening with tipoff scheduled for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+.
Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday and previewed Buffalo, gave some insight on scheduling, what the team did during the week off and more.
WATCH: Tre Mitchell Talks WVU Culture, Team Chemistry and More.
WATCH: Erik Stevenson Discusses his Role on the Team, Defensive Effort and More.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly