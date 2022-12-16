WATCH: Erik Stevenson Discusses his Role on the Team, Defensive Effort and More.

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Buffalo Bulls Sunday evening with tipoff scheduled for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Guard Erik Stevenson chatted with the media on Friday and gave an update on the Mountaineers, offensive efficiency, confidence and more.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Buffalo

WATCH: Tre Mitchell Talks WVU Culture, Team Chemistry and More.

