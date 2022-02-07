Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gives some insight on the Cyclones

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome in the Iowa State Cyclones Tuesday night with tip-off set for seven and the interconference matchup will be streaming on ESPN+. 

SeasonSummary_2022-BB-ISU-2-8-22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Monday and previewed the Cyclones, gave an update on an injured Taz Sherman, team morale and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 30, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins directs his team during a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

42 seconds ago
Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) looks to pass as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 77-68.
Basketball

Sherman Remains in Concussion Protocol

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17346705_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Big Enters Transfer Portal

2 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 9.50.02 AM
Recruiting

WVU Sits in Top 3 for 2023 Safety Tawfiq Byard

4 hours ago
USATSI_17622872_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting the Final Nine Games of the WVU Basketball Season

Feb 6, 2022
Feb 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap (1) reacts to a call during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: McNeil, Osabuohien, Paulicap Texas Tech Postgame

Feb 5, 2022
Feb 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Texas Tech Postgame

Feb 5, 2022