Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 18 Texas Tech

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the upcoming matchup against No. 18 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to get back into the win column and grab their first conference road win versus the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders after dropping consecutive games to the defending national champion Baylor Bears and on the road against, then, ninth-ranked Kansas. 

SeasonSummary_2022_TTU_GM1_BB

West Virginia is 16-6 all-time versus Texas Tech, including winning four of the last five meetings. The Mountaineers are 4-4 at Lubbock and won last year's matchup 82-71, ending a three-game skid at Texas Tech. 

Jan 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins checks the scoreboard in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins checks the scoreboard in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 18 Texas Tech

56 seconds ago
Untitled design (71)
Football

New OC Graham Harrell Gives Brief Evaluation of Each WVU QB

1 hour ago
USATSI_17525851_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology 1/21

2 hours ago
USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Football

Possible Transfer Targets for WVU Football

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17525837_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Does West Virginia Have What it Takes to Make the NCAA Tournament?

Jan 20, 2022
Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 54: We Have to Correct This

Jan 19, 2022
WVU football helmet
Football

Former WVU RB Quincy Wilson Earns College Head Coaching Job

Jan 19, 2022
Mar 12, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick (right) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Cymone Goodrich (left) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Indiana Fever Waive Former WVU Star Kysre Gondrezick

Jan 19, 2022