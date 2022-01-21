WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 18 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to get back into the win column and grab their first conference road win versus the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders after dropping consecutive games to the defending national champion Baylor Bears and on the road against, then, ninth-ranked Kansas.

West Virginia is 16-6 all-time versus Texas Tech, including winning four of the last five meetings. The Mountaineers are 4-4 at Lubbock and won last year's matchup 82-71, ending a three-game skid at Texas Tech.

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

