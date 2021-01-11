Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 2 Baylor

WVU head coach Bob Huggins talks about the challenges that the Baylor Bears bring to the table.
Monday morning, West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to further talk about the team's 72-70 loss to No. 4 Texas on Saturday and to preview Tuesday night's matchup vs No. 2 Baylor.

Huggins also provides an update on injured big man Isaiah Cottrell and talks about the overall health of the team.

You can watch the full video of the press conference at the top of this page.

