WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) will travel to Norman (OK) to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3) Saturday with tipoff scheduled for noon and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday to discuss the matchup with the Sooners and gave a brief statement on the firing of associate head coach Larry Harrison.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly