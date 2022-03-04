Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews TCU

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gives some insight on the Mountaineers heading into the matchup with TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14) host the TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9) in the season finale on Saturday afternoon at two and will be streaming on ESPN+. 

Head coach Bob Huggins previews TCU, the morale of the Mountaineers, the future of the program and more.

Jan 22, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
By Christopher Hall56 seconds ago
USATSI_17042397_168388579_lowres
Neal Brown QB Comp
USATSI_17772912_168388579_lowres
Garret, Will, Nicco
Neal Brown TCU
USATSI_17413250_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17016901_168388579_lowres (2)
