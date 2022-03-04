WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews TCU

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gives some insight on the Mountaineers heading into the matchup with TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14) host the TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9) in the season finale on Saturday afternoon at two and will be streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins previews TCU, the morale of the Mountaineers, the future of the program and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly