WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins prepares for the Longhorns

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12) host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (20-9, 9-6) on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 and will be televised on ESPN2. 

SeasonSummary_2022-BB-2-24-22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Friday and previewed the upcoming matchup versus Texas, updated Kedrian Johnson's injury and more. 

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins looks on before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
