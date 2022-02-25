WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12) host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (20-9, 9-6) on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 and will be televised on ESPN2.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Friday and previewed the upcoming matchup versus Texas, updated Kedrian Johnson's injury and more.

