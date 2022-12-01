WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Xavier

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) will make a short trip west to Cincinnati for the Big 12/Big East Battle to take on the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) Saturday evening with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 and the action will broadcast on FS1.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday in preparation for the Xavier matchup and evaluated his Mountaineers following the PK85 Legacy Invitation, returning to the CINTAS Center, previewed the Musketeers and more.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly