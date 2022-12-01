Skip to main content
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Xavier

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the upcoming Big 12/Big East Battle versus Xavier

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) will make a short trip west to Cincinnati for the Big 12/Big East Battle to take on the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) Saturday evening with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 and the action will broadcast on FS1. 

Nov 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during the first half against the Pennsylvania Quakers at WVU Coliseum.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday in preparation for the Xavier matchup and evaluated his Mountaineers following the PK85 Legacy Invitation, returning to the CINTAS Center, previewed the Musketeers and more. 

