WATCH: Bob Huggins TCU Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11) fell to the TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7) 77-67 Monday night. WVU shot 54.8% from the field in the first half, yet still trailed 43-42, then went cold in the second half as TCU pulled away.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game. He discussed the loss to TCU, the future of the season

