WATCH: Bob Huggins TCU Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the win over TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) ended a seven-game losing streak on Senior Day with a 70-64 win over TCU.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game and discussed the win, insight on the final moments, Senior Day and more.

