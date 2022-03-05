Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins TCU Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the win over TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) ended a seven-game losing streak on Senior Day with a 70-64 win over TCU.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game and discussed the win, insight on the final moments, Senior Day and more. 

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
