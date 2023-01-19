Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins TCU Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the win over No. 14 TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) upset the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3) 74-65 Wednesday night. 

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the win and talked Jimmy Bell Jr.'s 15-point performance, the team coming together for a win and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DSC_9594

WVU - TCU Game Photo Gallery

Jan 18, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia Takes Down No. 14 TCU

DSC_9328

WVU - TCU First Half Photo Gallery

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_9594
Basketball

WVU - TCU Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Jan 18, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Takes Down No. 14 TCU

By Christopher Hall
DSC_9328
Basketball

WVU - TCU First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Trey Mitchell
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. TCU

By Christopher Hall
Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers receivers coach Blaine Stewart warms up players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.
Football

REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff

By Christopher Hall
Joe Toussaint
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs. TCU

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19789249_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8871
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU

By Christopher Hall