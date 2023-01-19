WATCH: Bob Huggins TCU Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) upset the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3) 74-65 Wednesday night.

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the win and talked Jimmy Bell Jr.'s 15-point performance, the team coming together for a win and more.

