WATCH: Bob Huggins Texas Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the loss to the Longhorns
The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) lost to the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns (15-3, 5-2) 69-61 Saturday night.
Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the loss and discussed the Mountaineers' 20 turnovers, losing the sixth conference game, and more.
