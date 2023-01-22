WATCH: Tre Mitchell and Kedrian Johnson Texas Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) lost to the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns (15-3, 5-2) 69-61 Saturday night.

Forward Tre Mitchell and guard Kedrian Johnson discuss the Mountaineers' shortcomings in the loss to Texas.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Texas Postgame

