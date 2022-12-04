WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the Xavier loss
Cincinnati - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell to the Xavier Musketeers (5-3) 84-74 Saturday night.
Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers' performance, defensive effort and more.
