WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the Xavier loss

Cincinnati - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell to the Xavier Musketeers (5-3) 84-74 Saturday night. 

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers' performance, defensive effort and more.

