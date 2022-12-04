WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame

Cincinnati - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell to the Xavier Musketeers (5-3) 84-74 Saturday night.

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers' performance, defensive effort and more.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly