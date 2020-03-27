MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Chase Harler Talks WVU Career, Abrupt End to Season & More

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's basketball season came to a sudden end as COVID-19 took the world by storm and forced the NCAA to shut down this year's tournament. The outbreak also forced the Big 12 conference tournament to be canceled, which resulted in senior guard and Moundsville, WV native, Chase Harler to miss out on one last postseason run.

Today, Harler joined us on "Between The Eers" to discuss his recruiting process, career at WVU, getting engaged on senior day, the abrupt end to the season and much more. You can watch the full interview at the top of this page.

