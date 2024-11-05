WATCH: Darian DeVries Robert Morris Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries gives his initial thoughts on the Mountaineers season opening win.
The West Virginia Mountaineers opened the 2024-25 season with an 87-59 win versus the Robert Morris Colonials Monday night.
Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers hot start, the performance from his freshman and more.
