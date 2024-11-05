WATCH: DeVries, Small, Hansberry Robert Morris Postgame Press Conference
Mountaineers Tucker DeVries, Javon Small, and Armani Hansberry give insight on the win over the Colonials.
The West Virginia Mountaineers opened the 2024-25 season with an 87-59 win versus the Robert Morris Colonials Monday night.
Guard Javon Small and forwards Tucker DeVries and Armani Hansberry sat with the media following the game and discussed playing inside the WVU Coliseum for the first time, their hot start and more.
WATCH: Darian DeVries Robert Morris Postgame Press Conference
