WATCH: Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews Jr. Bowling Green Postgame

Following the 73-57 victory over Bowling Green, WVU players Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews Jr. met with the media.

Stevenson and Matthews Jr. spoke of the team's rebounding, youth, and tenacity, among other topics.

The Mountaineers will begin the regular season on Nov. 7 against Mount Saint Mary's.

