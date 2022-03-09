WATCH: Gabe Osabuohien Big 12 Tournament Preview

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12) Wednesday night at 7:00 pm in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Forward Gabe Osabuohien met with the media for the first time since the Big 12 announced the senior as the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. He discussed winning the award, preparing for Kansas State and more.

